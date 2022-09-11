59 North Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

59 North Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,179 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works makes up 7.7% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Bath & Body Works worth $30,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 148,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 51,685 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 53.8% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,296,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,953,000 after acquiring an additional 453,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,037,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

