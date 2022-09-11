59 North Capital Management LP Takes $8.95 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,054 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,000. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.3% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,994. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

