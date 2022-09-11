59,150 Shares in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Purchased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,033.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 366,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 334,508 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 57,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

