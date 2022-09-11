62,250 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 62,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.44 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

