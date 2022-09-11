6,500 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,084,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $83.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.098 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

