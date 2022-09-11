72,240 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. HP comprises about 1.6% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after acquiring an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after purchasing an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.26. 8,967,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,012. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

