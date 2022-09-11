750,000 Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Acquired by Lonestar Capital Management LLC

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,928,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 501,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

