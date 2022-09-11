Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 494,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,636 shares during the quarter. Abiomed comprises approximately 12.7% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP owned about 1.09% of Abiomed worth $163,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABMD shares. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

NASDAQ ABMD traded up $6.71 on Friday, reaching $282.28. The stock had a trading volume of 247,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,491. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

