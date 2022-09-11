Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,878 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.3% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $290.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,044. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.06 and a 200 day moving average of $302.22. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.