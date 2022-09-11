ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $12.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACVA. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.42.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Up 3.3 %

ACVA opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,928 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in ACV Auctions by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,319,000 after buying an additional 2,232,560 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,009,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.