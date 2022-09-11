Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

