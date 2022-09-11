Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Further Reading

