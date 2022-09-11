Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total value of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28).

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,201 ($26.59) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,089.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,300.84. The stock has a market cap of £6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 1,693.08. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,574 ($43.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,615.38%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

