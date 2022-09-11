Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 207,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 26.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

