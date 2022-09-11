Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $122.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

