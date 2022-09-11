Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.83.
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of Affirm stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
