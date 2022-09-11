Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Affirm to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Affirm from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. Affirm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,482,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Affirm by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.