Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aflac Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,307,000 after buying an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,476,000 after buying an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.88 on Friday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

