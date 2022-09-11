Akanda Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:AKAN)

Akanda’s (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 12th. Akanda had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 15th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of Akanda stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Akanda alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Akanda as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.