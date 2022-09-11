Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Allego from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Stock Performance

Allego stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Allego has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allego Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.