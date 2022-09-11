Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Allego from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Allego Stock Performance
Allego stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Allego has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10.
Allego Company Profile
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
