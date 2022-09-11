Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 483,000 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 483,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,789,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,474. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

