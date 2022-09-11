Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,130 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 30,054 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

