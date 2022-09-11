Allstate Corp Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

BAC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,308,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,601,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

