Allstate Corp Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $10.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $522.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.87. The company has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

