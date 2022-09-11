Allstate Corp Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allstate Corp trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,904 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,168. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

