Allstate Corp Sells 19,994 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 19,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.88. 2,016,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.68. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

