Allstate Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,645,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,395. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.73. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

