Alpha Square Group S LLC Acquires New Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $1,023,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 57,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,646,812 shares in the company, valued at $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,742 shares of company stock worth $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

WSC opened at $42.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.68.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

