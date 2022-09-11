Alpha Square Group S LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

