Alpha Square Group S LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Alpha Square Group S LLC increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SEA Trading Up 6.9 %
SE opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.