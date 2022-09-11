Alpha Square Group S LLC Buys New Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 332,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,000. Upwork makes up approximately 1.0% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 0.26% of Upwork at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Upwork by 4.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Upwork by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 172,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.93.

Upwork stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,915 shares of company stock worth $950,620. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

