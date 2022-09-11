Alpha Square Group S LLC Invests $257,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $300.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.30, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

