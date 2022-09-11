Alpha Square Group S LLC Invests $8.47 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $89.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

