Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 4.1 %

Airbnb stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.90. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

