Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New Investment in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Alpha Square Group S LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,183,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Compass Point started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blend Labs Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Blend Labs news, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $76,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856 in the last three months.

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.08 on Friday. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.49 and a quick ratio of 10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

