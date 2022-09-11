Alpha Square Group S LLC Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Alpha Square Group S LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 159,791 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 5.5 %

GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.28. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.96.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

GFL Environmental Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

