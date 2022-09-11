Alpha Square Group S LLC Purchases Shares of 9,363 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,363 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.97. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $136.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 101,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $7,673,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,609,280.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,743 shares of company stock worth $13,115,598 in the last three months. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zendesk from $140.00 to $77.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

