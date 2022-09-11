Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average of $83.30. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 589.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 280,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,026,000 after purchasing an additional 240,180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amdocs by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

