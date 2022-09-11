American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $162.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $154.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

