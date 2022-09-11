AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives $146.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.63.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of AME opened at $125.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 45,954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 171,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 111,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

