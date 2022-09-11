Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.90.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

