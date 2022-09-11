Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $51.80 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.81 or 1.00246915 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 45,068,172 coins and its circulating supply is 44,958,605 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

