Analysts Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Target Price at $24.81

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.