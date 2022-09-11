Analysts Set Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) PT at $145.36

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,420,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Life Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 677,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,666,000 after purchasing an additional 28,460 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,106,000 after purchasing an additional 60,368 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $128.51 on Friday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.85. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

