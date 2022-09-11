Analysts Set Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,149,000 in the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

