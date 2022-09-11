Analyzing Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) and CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and CGI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A CGI $9.63 billion 2.00 $1.08 billion $4.67 17.26

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tailwind Acquisition and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46% CGI 11.48% 21.11% 9.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tailwind Acquisition and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CGI 2 0 8 0 2.60

CGI has a consensus target price of $122.44, suggesting a potential upside of 51.88%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Summary

CGI beats Tailwind Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About CGI

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

