Analyzing XOS (XOS) & Its Rivals

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare XOS to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get XOS alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XOS and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million $23.40 million -7.95 XOS Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 13.13

Profitability

XOS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares XOS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% XOS Competitors -295.26% -5.65% -3.74%

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for XOS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 XOS Competitors 415 2104 2887 33 2.47

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 337.63%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 35.68%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

XOS rivals beat XOS on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.