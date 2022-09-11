Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Apartment Investment and Management has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

See Also

