Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Apartment Investment and Management has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance
Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.