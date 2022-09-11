Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,858 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 7.47% of Coliseum Acquisition worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

MITA stock remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

