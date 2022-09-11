Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Has $7.04 Million Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,578 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 1.67% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 245,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 51,257 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGNU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. 40,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

