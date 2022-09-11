Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Increases Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 470.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 491.7% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 2,124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVII remained flat at $9.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 158,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

