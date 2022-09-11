Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Lowers Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715,615 shares during the period. VICI Properties makes up about 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $46,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.8% in the first quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 51.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

VICI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,922. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

